More diva than any queen! Look at how they captured Shakira sunbathing on the beach

Although the photo is not current, taking into account the times in which we are, the fans decided to share it to show how Shakira enjoys the sun and the beach. Oh mommy, it looks like a diva!

April 03, 2020 · 15:42 hs

Shakira enjoy your time at home with her husband, the footballer Gerard Pique, and their young two children, Sasha and Milan.

In the past, the singer was in the mouth of all the request that are allowed to “take a breath” the children can’t bear to be so long in their homes.

Without a doubt, colombia has the support of its nearly 65 million followers. The same is not expected to return to the world tour Shakira to go back to see her move those hips on stage.

But one image became even more viral in the last few hours, through social networks: some praised, others said that “he went up the fame to the head.” Does this photo makes you think that?

The publication shows the colombian, captured on the beach, with a bikini and sarong entirely to fashion, which combines up with the viscera of the singer. Is anger with more style than any queen of Europe. Mommie!