Neither the dress or the flowers, what look forward to more Scarlett Johansson in your wedding?

What we know of the romance of Scarlett and Colin

The romance between Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost, writer of the program Saturday Night Live, started three years ago. In may 2019, the couple decided to take the next step and committed. Although the actress is very discreet with his personal life, in a broadcast of Christmas in the program in which your fiancé is a comedian, the protagonist of Story of a marriage she opened her heart and dedicated to him a romantic message.

“It’s great to come back to submit SNL, is my sixth time. The sixth is much more exciting than the fifth because you don’t have any worries. The show is not going well, but what are they going to do about it, fire my fiance? Oh no, what are we going to do without your salary? In any case, it is wonderful to be back, I just want to say that this site is very special to me. I have made many friends in this family and I also met the love of my life. Merry Christmas!”, said Scarlett.