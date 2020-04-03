O that past! Catch Jlo and Shakira doing this in the scenario are You playing?

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira surprised once more to all his fans

April 03, 2020 · 10:12 pm

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira are without a doubt the women most halagadas and praised all of Latin america, both of which have won the hearts of all for your effort and dedication in dancing and singing.

In fact recently aperturaron the most expected event for all the Super Bowl there both artists gave the best of themselves to put the name of latinos in high I got It!

Recently, we have observed a photograph that has left us impressed, as we can clearly see as Shakira embraces Jennifer Lopez on the stage in a manner quite friendly.

This simple gesture has shocked the entire world, because no doubt the two worked together to offer all their fans the best show of the world Are unique!