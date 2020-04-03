¡OMG! This makes Beyoncé should not be allowed. Let someone stop it!

Beyoncé since its beginnings has proven his talent and charisma that overflows at the shows that performed, so that no one is able to forget it.

The artist originally from Texaswith pride and extreme confidence in herself and has managed to captivate thousands of people, arousing the admiration of their fans.

The stunning singer has achieved what very few. In his long career has attained a popularity very high in the music industry that you may not blush with nothing.

Despite this, there are still small groups who try it and are constantly creating upheavals in the Internet about the interpreterjustifying that his actions are improper and irresponsible for an artist of her category.

Recently began to question different videos the star in several of his shows, with costumes somewhat exceeded the limits and with dances which, according to these people are “extremely out of place.”

Globally it has been recognized to the talented dancer as a woman eccentric able to break new ground no matter where you are, and it is precisely for this reason that manages to annoy the group of internet users that claim may be a bad example for the youth of today.

With or without criticism, and controversies around, Beyoncé is one of the most critically acclaimed across the music industry, and until the sun of today is still creating trends and breaking records in all platforms.