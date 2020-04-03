Rihanna is uncovered wearing a daring lingerie pink | Instagram

The singer and businesswoman Rihanna there is no day that does not come as a surprise to their followers and this time was no exception to the display and show off their seductive curves in a daring lingerie pink highlighting her figure.

This time he did freak out to their millions of followers in Instagram after sharing a publication with a photo where it looks a bold lingerie pink posing their major attributes.

It is a photo where promotes once more one of their designs of lingerie, something that has made that the singer is out of the scenarios from some years ago, to focus more on his business.

Rihanna has not only fallen in love with and conquered in the world of music but has also had a great success with the fashionthe makeup and your brand of underwear, Savage x Fenty, which is her own model.

I bet you didn’t know that it is #nationallingerieday and I will give a gift to my girls… #SAVAGEXFENTY will come to you all over the world the 11 of MAY !! It exclusively in SAVAGEX.com!”, wrote the singer in his publication.

The image from its publication until the day of today, with more than 2 million I like and endless comments of his followers where compliments and flattery you don’t need.

Simply perfect Rihanna”, “you Should marry me, I know that some day you will”, “Shining and beautiful as ever”, were some comments.

. A publication shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) the 10 Feb, 2020 at 7:45 PST





The singer revealed a few days ago loves Mexico and that was living here in the country for several months, but in secret, is as well as also confessed that it is a place where it feels more quiet although not said in what part he lived.

He has done that Rihanna is at the center of attention these past few days is that after more than three years, he returned to the music with the launch, last week, of the song “Believe It” in collaboration with the rapper PartyNextDoor.

