Rihanna reveals that she has lived unknown in Mexico.-The singer confessed that he loves our country and that feels identified with the mexicans.

Who fails to surprise its followers is Rihanna, because just last week he premiered his new single, “Belive it”, which part of his album, PARTYNEXTDOOR, and now revealed who has lived secretly in Mexico for a time.

So, as you read, the beautiful star of Barbados, said that part of his life is not in the united States or in London where he stayed for a time with her ex-boyfriend, but in our country.

In his most recent interview for the may issue of Vogue magazine, RiRi revealed her love for Mexico.

Told the mexicans to remind people of Guyana, a country where he was born his mom. “I love Mexico, you may have to get a DNA analysis,” he said between laughter.

“The guyaneses are like the mexicans of Barbados, so I can relate to, and that is why I really relate and I empathize with the mexicans or latinos, who are discriminated against in the united States. I know what it feels like to that the immigration to enter your home in the middle of the night and drag people,” she explained.

“Let’s just say that I know how is that fight. I’ve witnessed, I’ve been there. I think I was eight years old when I had to live that in the middle of the night. So I know how disheartening that is for a child, and if my father had been dragged out of my house, I can guarantee that my life would have been a disaster,”, said, recalling how difficult it was when his mother emigrated from Barbados.

Rihanna also spoke about her personal life, and revealed that it would like to become a mom of three or four children, have a husband or not.

