Rihanna will have children in the next ten years, with or without a partner

The singer born in Barbados has always been clear that it wants to form a large family and don’t intend to wait to find a stable partner to fulfill that dream.

There are two types of questions that Rihanna is not ready to respond: with regard to your next musical work, which does not know when you will see the light, and those that have to do with his personal life. (Also read: Rihanna launches a clothing collection for the fight against breast cancer)

The only thing that has never bothered to hide it is his desire to form his own family in the future, and more specifically, at some point in the next ten years.

“I’m sure by then I’ll have three or four children,” he confirmed in a new interview with Vogue. (You may be interested in: Rihanna confirms that it is also a rockstar in the world of fashion)

The latest information that is known about his relationship status is related to his break with the saudi millionaire Hassan Jameel, but that does not seem to have affected his plans, as it does not rule out the idea of debuting in the motherhood alone.

“Of course it would. I feel that society tries to make you feel that you have failed… you are not valued as a mother if no father present in the life of your son, but in reality the only important thing is happiness. That is the basis of any father-son relationship healthy. That is the only thing that it takes to raise a child, love.” (Also: Rihanna is the singer, the richest in the world)

This perspective about how and when you would like to become a mother, due to a change of mentality associated with a new decade vital, that has affected your work, your collaborators and the people around you in general.

“Since I turned 32, I’ve realized that life is very short. There is No time to lose, and that’s why we should not tolerate anything. When you try to do too much and end up overwhelmed, you need to start to set boundaries, and I’m always overtaken by the situation. What is happening now is that I’m going back to basics; I’ve started to remove all the gray areas,” said Rihanna.