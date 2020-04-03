Salma Hayek remembers Selena Quintanilla with emotional video

Today – march 31st – met 25 years since the unfortunate death of Selena Quintanilla in the hands of the president of her fan club, Yolanda Saldivar, is why the big film actress, Salma Hayekhe decided to take his official Instagram to pay a small commemoration through an emotional video.

In the publication of the mexican there is a video of the tejano singing in their golden years. “Remembering our legendary Selena, whom we lost 25 years ago but will always live in our hearts … Ayyy as it hurts me”, were the words of the actress of ‘Frida’ for the description of your publication, which, until now has more than 75 thousand ‘I like’.

Spotify also marks to Selena with incredible playlist

Also, the large platforms, music streaming, Spotify, has decided to launch a playlist special in commemoration to the queen of Tex-Mex. This playlist runs under the name of ‘Selena 25’ and has multiple songs performed by artists who have been inspired by the texan, such as Jennifer Lopez, Thalia, Jenni Rivera, Wisin & Yandel, and even the same Selena Gomez, who, in fact, it is so called due to the great admiration of her mother by the interpreter of ‘Like the flower’.

And it is expected that playlist, because, according to the reports of Spotify, just ‘Forbidden love’ had 2 million views in the month. Among the countries that listen to the queen of tex-mex is Mexico in first place, followed by the united States, Peru, Chile and the Philippines. There is No doubt that, despite the fact that are already 25 years since his unfortunate death, the legacy of Selena Quintanilla continues stronger than ever.