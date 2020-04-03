Salma Hayek REVEALS her secret to keeping a radiant skin it’s Not going to believe!

Salma Hayek REVEALS her trick to maintaining a radiant skin it’s Not going to believe!

We can not deny that at 53 years old, Salma Hayek it is one of the artists that possess one of the most beautiful faces in the showbiz. And finally, this actress has revealed his great secret to maintain a radiant skin and wrinkle-free.

Recently Salma Hayek used its official account of Instagram to reveal his great trick to look bright skin and without a single wrinkle, which not only includes a ritual of daily care, but a special ingredient that you won’t believe.

It turns out that the actress used one of the methods that you used your grandmother, which includes some herbs mexican that have a great effect on the skin. A “mixing ancient” that has prevented Salma’s turn to Botox or other invasive treatments.

Salma Hayek reveals her trick to looking young

During an interview, Salma Hayek he spoke about the benefits of the herbs mexican on the skin, which is used to fade scars and is particularly used in people that are victims of burns in the first degree.

A product that no cosmetic is contained, until the actress decided to implement it in your beauty line “Nuance”, which supposedly contains this mixture of herbs mexican that help to maintain a face completely radiant.

Salma Hayek strikes with its beauty

It is worth mentioning that Salma Hayek on several occasions, has been recognized as one of the actresses most beautiful Hollywood, where his mexican ancestry and radiant skin have been their main attributes.

And it is that we can not deny that unlike other artists, Salma Hayek has managed to stay in a very spectacular, where the changes from his youth have really been few, since the actress looks almost identical to more than 20 years ago.