Salma Hayek shares a snippet of his new film

MEXICO CITY

The mexican actress Salma Hayek started with the promotion of his new film The Roads Not Taken, The roads not taken, title in Spanish, this, through a posting on their social networks.

The tape, in which acted alongside Elle Fanning, Javier Bardem and Laura Linneylaunched during the International Film Festival in Berlin on the 26th of February of this year, however, to circulate it, the veracruzana shared with his followers a piece.

“In the corners of your mind between the memory and the repentance is Pain, your first great love”, wrote Hayek in the caption of the clip, also called their fellow actors in the publication.

The fans were not slow in responding to the actress:

“I can’t wait to see it”, “Amazing, you have a lot of talent,” “you Are great and you look beautiful”, “This film is spectacular”, were some of the comments made by the netizens.

The drama, directed by Sally Potter, revolves around a man named “Leo”, who, after a mental illness, receives a visit from his daughter “Molly”, who fight to keep it in the real world.

The actress of television, film and theatre, in The roads not taken gives life to the first wife of “Leo”, played by Javier Bardem, who lives trapped in his own mind for something similar to dementia.

