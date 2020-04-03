Salma Hayek shows the inevitable effects of the quarantine

In the quarantine by the coronavirus, Salma Hayek relax and exercise with yoga, however, after three weeks of being locked in the house, things do not follow at all fun, so lets see in your more recent release of Instagram.

The actress posted a photograph that looks with the lost look while practice yoga.

“When you start to go to the wave after three weeks in quarantine #challenge #yogainheels #quarantinemood”, it reads.

The pandemic coronavirus has thrown the world into uncharted territory and left people with a feeling of helplessness to a threat of unknown length that could infect anyone.

During the outbreak, which raises uncertainty and is causing a profound crisis of economic, social and health care, an army of therapists to help people cope with the brutal psychological consequences of the pandemic.

Only in the united States, the virus has affected the mental health half of the population, according to a survey of Kaiser Family Foundation disclosed today.

“People are experiencing very high levels of anxiety,” says Sonya Lott, a psychologist from Philadelphia who specializes in treating duels, which is exactly what you think you are living in the world.

“It is the fear of the unknown, as never before have we had a situation like this,” she adds, describing a feeling of profound loss on many levels while the pandemic continues its relentless march deadly around the world.

“The only thing that we have experienced in the united States, who has come close to this pandemic is the 11 of September,” said Lott, referring to the 2001 terrorist attacks in the united States. “And even then, we could run home, to be together and embrace each other. Now at home we should be embracing us”.

With information from AFP

