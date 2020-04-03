Salma Hayek used a cream with tepezcohuite to avoid wrinkles

Salma Hayek it is one of the many celebrities that have stayed at home during this season. That has shown on Instagram, where like many people, has revealed how it has been modified. She has taken advantage of this time to get in touch with your friends, have joined some challenges, and has even done some ‘throwbacks’ who have had many, many, many ‘likes’.-

These times of solitude, we have served not only to return to new habits, but to appeal more frequently to others, as the care of the skin. Yes, we recognize that she is one of the figures that has made us rethink what it means to the 50 for a woman: you seem to be better than ever.

Salma Hayek created a hand cream expert, to forget about the wrinkles © Ian West – PA Images

How is that achieved the mexican actress, Salma Hayek look good always? She turns to the secrets of his grandmother, as well as to knowledge of herbal medicine mexican to use products that allow you to avoid botox and any other invasive treatment in the skin.

As we know, Salma Hayek it is not only an actress, but a woman who likes to pursue all types of projects, one of them has had to do with the world of beauty, an area which since some years ago, began to explore the possibilities to have your own line of skincare and care for the hair. What your name? Nuance.

This brand extends its product through a shampoo for hair, conditioner, hand cream, a mask for hair with natural ingredients, serum and an exfoliator, but one of its star products is the cream face. Anti-Aging Super Cream Nuance, is one of the few items in the market (or perhaps the only) that uses one ingredient 100% mexican: the tepezcohuite. Does this sound familiar to you?

Salma Hayek at a press conference © picture alliance

Why do you use Salma Hayek tepezcohuite for taking care of your skin?

The actress spoke in an interview some time ago about the benefits of this ingredient. ‘In Mexico it is used to help fade scars and particularly, it is used in people who are burn victims -of a low grade, of course-. It is known that no brand is using in their products, with the exception of us. I remember that when I took it to the laboratories, many have asked us: ‘why does no one is using this?!’, admitted.

What are the benefits of tepezcohuite?

According to the phd in Material Sciences, Imelda Olivas Arméndariz said in an interview that the mimosa tenuiflora -the tepezcouhite – is a plant that has regeneration dermalit is used in traditional medicine to recover from certain wounds. A native of Chiapas and Oaxacawe know that this plant has metabolites that promote cellular proliferation. Brought to the dermatology, this plant helps to minimize the wrinkles on the face and protect it from contamination, it is not surprising that it is a ‘must’ in this cream Nuance, you can also use day and night.

Anti-Aging Super Cream Nuance: the secret of Salma Hayek to avoid wrinkles

Without a doubt, she has safety pins beauty tips, let’s now look at a chair he has to give about his style…