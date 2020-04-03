Scarlett Johansson and the delay of ‘Black Widow’: “The fault is…”!

The Pandemic also attacked the superhero, mainly to those who are sheltered in the Marvel Universe. Badly that them in spite of many fans, the company announced the modification of the premiere of Black Widow, production that would be the start of the fourth phase of the MCU, but because of the coronavirus will have to take the date of production to be able to see the light of day, so that clears the 1 of may as his debut, and modify it to the end of this year.

However the delay Scarlett Johanssonspoke about the movie and spoke about the importance of the CEO of the company, Kevin Present in the film: I think part of the genius of Kevin Present is that you always think of what the fans expect from these movies, and then gives them something that they could never have dreamed of. The idea of Natasha Romanoff in a family drama is least expected, and I had to understand what was going to be because there is a tonal shift so bigsaid the actress.

To be able to understand the words of Johansson you have to remember as Spider-Man: Homecoming becomes the development of Peter Parker as a person who reaches the age of majority, while Captain America: The Winter Soldier not only is a surrender of superheroes and reunions unfriendly, if not in a political thriller that unleashes a lot of dirt hidden. These changes are the ones that excite fans and make the series more successful of the moment, despite the fact that 12 years have passed since its inception.