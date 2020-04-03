Scarlett Johansson ensures that the Black Widow is a family drama

One of the tapes most anticipated of this year is, without a doubt, Black Widow movie, starring Scarlett Johansson, who has given life to the character of Natasha Romanoff since 2010 when he made his debut in Iron Man 2 – 72%. Despite the fact that the new film was postponed due to the health crisis caused by the pandemic of the new coronavirus, the actress, recently revealed interesting information about the film and assured that he will explore the family background of the Black Widow (via GamesRadar).

Black Widow it is directed by Cate Shortland, known for the film Berlin Syndrome – 72%, and is set long before the events of Avengers: Endgame – 95%, a film in which the character of Johansson dies at the sacrifice to get the Gem of the Soul in Vormir to defeat Thanos. The new tape will show events that occur after Captain America: Civil War – 90%, when Natasha is involved in an external mission, in where you are not involved none of the superheroes we already know.

In this film, we meet the family of the Nat, formed by Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), a Black Widow with the one that has a certain rivalry; Melina Vostokoff (Rachel Weisz), another Black Widow outstanding; and Alexei Shostakov aka Red Guardian (David Harbour), the counterpart Russian Captain America, a soldier who has left behind his best years but will be returning for more action.

The tapes of the Movie Universe of Marvel have always been characterized by offering something more than the typical movies of superheroes and try to mix genres. For example, in Captain America: The Winter Soldier – 89% advanced a little in the thriller, while Ant-Man: The Man Ant – 81% worked as a tape of robbery, as well as Spider-Man: Back Home – 92% was a teen comedy. According to Johansson, his new film will have tints of family drama.

One of the themes of the film is the family. What is the family? How do we define? How do we define our past? How our family –however that is defined– it makes us who we are, for good or for evil?

Also, the actress acknowledged that Kevin’s Present is always looking to offer something more to fans, so that, in this way, not only to get the typical tape of superheroes, but that they are surprised with a suitable construction of the characters and their past.

I think part of the genius of Kevin Present is that you always think of what the fans expect from these movies and then gives them something that they could never have dreamed of. The idea of Natasha Romanoff in a family drama is least expected, and I had to think about what he was going to be it because there’s a tonal shift very large.

We still don’t know when will this new movie to the cinemas, because he has not revealed the new release date, however, we now know what we can expect and even so surely you will find surprises. Johansson acknowledged that in the beginning was not very safe to do the film, since, as we already know, his character dies in Endgame, however, he realized that he had a lot of prior history in which you could deepen.

I think that from the beginning, when we started to talk about doing this independent film, there was no reason to do it unless we could really dig deep and be brave and go there. Having played this character for over a decade, I wanted to make sure that it felt rewarding to be artistic and creative for me and for the fans.

