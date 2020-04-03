Scarlett Johansson: it was hard to film romance

May 2020 was the point chosen for the premiere of “Black Widow”, the highly anticipated movie from Marvel starring Scarlett Johansson. The action around the coronaviruses have delayed the launch of the film and has not yet confirmed the new date.
But until a few days ago, the actress was promoting the film and gave an interview to EW, in which he spoke of his experience playing Natasha Romanoff over a decade.
In this sense, Johansson referred to a singular moment that he had to live while filming their scenes together Mark Ruffalo in “Avengers: Age of Ultrón” (2015).
In this film, Natasha Romanoff and Bruce Banner begin a romance, so Johansson and Ruffalo were filming scenes a little more romantic than usual.
However, the actress of “Lucy” revealed that it was not so simple, especially for your colleague, because she was pregnant: “If I had to be vulnerable with any of the actors, Mark is a fellow of scene wonderful to do so, because it is very open.”
“And it’s ironic because I was actually pregnant at that time, when we were filming. So I guess Mark had to put aside their disbelief because from here to down there was a belly of pregnancy giant,” explained the actress.
“Avengers: Age of Ultrón” was filmed between April and August 2014, and Scarlett Johansson gave birth in September of 2014.