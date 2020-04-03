Scarlett Johansson reveals that the death of Black Widow in Endgame was worse in the original script

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly with the occasion of the forthcoming release of the film in solo Black Widow, Scarlett Johansson revealed that in the original screenplay of Endgame Black widow, he spent much, much worse.

SEE MORE Hulk vs Juggernaut is the battle more brutal than it comes to Marvel, to “crush or be crushed”

Madrid, march 28 (EuropaPress).- Avengers: Endgamethe film that closed in a masterly manner the called Saga of the Infinity of Marvel, left for posterity a handful of moments of high emotion. One of them was the sacrifice of Black Widow to obtain the Gem of the Soul that defeat Thanos. However, originally, the sequence was going to be much more violent.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly with the occasion of the forthcoming release of the film in solo Black Widow, Scarlett Johansson revealed that in the original screenplay of Endgame Black widow, he spent much, much worse in their last moments of what eventually appeared in the film the brothers Russo.

“The last time heroic Nat, when he sacrifices himself to get the Stone of the Soul, was originally filmed as a scene of persecution with the creatures ‘style Dementor’”, revealed the actress hinting at the dark creatures of the universe Harry Potter. “I was thinking of ‘the parents we never are going to forgive so terrible that you see these creatures’”.

However, as explained by Johansson, Endgame I already had enough doses of action and monstrous creatures, so the sequence is returned to filming to get more emotionally charged and less spectacular. “We wanted to leave viewers with the weight and the shock for the loss”, he added.

In the film, Natasha is sacrificed in the planet Vormir for two reasons: to save his partner, Hawk-Eye and recover the Gem of the Soul, which requires sacrificing what you love most, as did Thanos, with Gamora in Infinity War. Although hawkeye and Black Widow fought to save the life of another, finally it was Natasha who fell into the abyss, in one of the moments most painful and decisive of the film.