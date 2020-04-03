Scarlett Johansson reveals the hardest part of the romance of Black Widow and Hulk

Scarlett Johansson played for the first time Black Widow in ‘Iron Man 2’ along with Robert Downey Jr. From this moment on, the actress would become a character key within The Avengers until its end with ‘Endgame’.

Throughout these years and of all the Marvel movies in which has appeared the Black Widow has gone through many and at different times. Although there are many fans that would have loved that his relationship with Hulk I would have had a happy ending.

Now, Scarlett has given an interview to ‘EW’ where he has confessed to the complicated that was for Mark Ruffalo roll one of these scenes romantic. You have all the details in the video of the news.

