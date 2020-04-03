Scarlett Johansson spoke about the importance of Kevin Present in ‘Black Widow’

The success of the MCU is based on very specific that you have always given results, and you know that very well-the CEO of Marvel Studios who gradually was imagining this world with the premiere of ‘Iron-Man’ in 2008 and some of that knowledge over the years will be in the next movie that will bring back to Scarlett Johansson, who talks the importance of Kevin Present in ‘Black Widow’.

The House of Mouse has just announced the modification of the premiere of the ‘Black Widow’, a production which would see the start of the fourth phase of the MCU, but because of the coronavirus will have to take the date of production to be able to see the light of day, so that clears the 1 of may as his debut, and modify it to the end of this year.

We regret that this note only serves to stoke the urge to pass by faster the months, as the interpreter of Natasha Romanoff considers that the importance of Kevin Present in ‘Black Widow’ is such, that its success depends on it, as she herself mentioned in a recent interview.

“I think part of the genius of Kevin Present is that you always think of what the fans expect from these movies, and then gives them something that they could never have dreamed of. The idea of Natasha Romanoff in a family drama is least expected, and I had to understand what was going to be because there is a tonal shift so large,” said the actress.

To be able to understand the words of Johansson remember as ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ becomes the development of Peter Parker as a person who reaches the age of majority, while ‘Captain America: The Winter Soldier’ not only is a surrender of superheroes and reunions unfriendly, if not in a political thriller that unleashes a lot of dirt hidden. These changes are the ones that excite fans and make the series more successful of the moment, despite the fact that 12 years have passed since its inception.