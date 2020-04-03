Shakira, Aitana, David Otero and The Weeknd, favorite for # 1 | 40 to 1

We come to another weekend of 40TENA, in which the review weekly to the new list of LOS40 has a lot to offer in terms of entertainment. Good music, the best radio —for something we are the program most listened to weekend— and the excitement for the number one are the usual ingredients of #Del40al1CocaColathat will make Saturday morning you will fly and the fill of good vibes.

What will be the song’s most important country? There is only one way to know… Start the countdown, which will culminate with the number one, which is currently in the possession of Aitana and Cali and The Dandee with +. The Catalan and the colombian people have many chances of repeating in the highest; in fact, as many as some of his pursuers.

Among these we should mention those who still do not have hung the gold medal. So, in #3 are David Otero and Stool with the new version of A black and white photo, the classic El Canto del Loco. At #5 is located The Weeknd with Blinding lights, a topic of aires ochenteros that is the very best that has been published lately in the international scene. In the #6 and #7 are, respectively, Nil Moliner with Dani Fernandez and Dvicio with Reik and ChocQuibTown. Nor can we fail to mention Shakira and Anuel AA, which although listed in the #11 with I like it, could give the surprise and to stand in the first position.

Three songs could renew the list. The candidates are Reik with Farruko and Camilo; Justin Bieber with Quavo; and sweden’s Nea. Of them, Bieber I could make a doublet and Reik, triplet. In the course of the morning we will know if they achieved their goal. To do this, they must receive adequate support with the HT #MiVoto40.

By voting in antenna (902 39 40 40) we are giving away the DVD or BluRay of the film Jumanji: Next level, one of the latest blockbusters in the cinemas, and the comic Felix and Calcite, Artur Laperla. In addition, in the section The machine of the time we’ll remember songs that were number one on the list for five, 10, 15, 20… and up to 40 years! A look at the past is, without doubt, will bring very good memories to listeners of all ages. What is an epic image? On Saturday morning, with #Del40al1CocaCola, it is best to.