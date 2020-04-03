“Shakira asked me to take a photo with her”: Eugenio Derbez shares moving image | The Last thing

Liliana Carmona H

To show that he was right, Eugene also posted a video of the kiss that gave Shakira before you pick up your Grammy Latino

During the quarantine volunteer is doing in his house in Los Angeles,

Eugenio Derbez

has used their social networks to show the activities that have been done in the company of his family, in addition to sharing photos from the past.

As part of the TBT, hashtag that was used to publish older images, the comedian uploaded a photo in the company of his wife

Alessandra Rosaldo

and

Shakira,

recalling that the colombian singer, who came to him for capturing that moment.

“TBT to when you pre-order your photos and you find the day that Shakira asked me to take a picture with her… What?! Do not believe me?”, said.

The protagonist of films such as ‘Man overboard’, ‘How to be a latin lover’ and ‘returns Not accepted’ also posted a clip in which Shakira gave him a kiss prior to picking up your Latin Grammy by winning the category ‘Best album female pop vocal’ for ‘Sale el sol’ in 2011.

“Even in the video it looks like SHE IS the one who gives me a kiss… don’t believe me? or that…”, he concluded.

In a few hours, the post reached more than 332 thousand likes, in addition to their followers applauded his sense of humor. “Hahaha I don’t believe you”, “I do believe you, my dear Eugene, you are the best”, “you’re great, I admire you very much”, “Thank you for sharing those precious moments” and “That would have been the best… Make a sketch with Shakira”, were some of the comments in the social network.

Prior to that posting,

Eugenio Derbez

he asked his followers who will send you their best imitations of the

Familia P. Luche

a number of wthatsapp, making a collection of the best videos. “The closest thing to a new chapter of la Familia P. Luche”, he added.