“She said it!: Kylie Jenner plans another pregnancy in full quarantine!

The important Kylie Jenner will always be grounds for controversy and firsts in the newspapers with regard to everything that happens in your life, because with its high fame has become one of the young women most successful of all time.

A multi-million dollar brand of cosmetics and accessories that has traveled around the world and has brought him to the beautiful socialite the opportunity to increase their number of fans day after day.

Related News

For his skill and his ability to make his own way away from their talented sisters, this entrepreneur it was gaining all the affection of those who appreciate his true struggle to stand out in the world today.

Now, given the difficult situation caused by the pandemic coronavirus, that for several weeks she’s been affecting the majority of populations around the world, the influencer it has remained very present and has pushed his followers to follow the advice of the World Health Organization (WHO), among them the extent of stay in quarantine.

But it was not their words of support and motivation that caused furor in the networks, but the confession of the recognized media about being accustomed to days of shelter in his house, so he spent all of his pregnancy not to be seen by the media.

The revelation seems to have sparked a series of rumors even among her friends who confessed that the same american I would have said the best way to spend, and coping with a pregnancy is in quarantine.

For this reason, all the media won’t stop speculating on if these days Kylie Jenner it will take the important decision to have your second child.