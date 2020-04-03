¡Shocking! Kylie Jenner maquilló to Kim Kardashian and you can’t even imagine the result. What’s very basic?

Kylie Jenner will always be a subject of controversy and firsts in the newspapers with regard to everything that happens in your life, because with its high fame has become one of the young most promising of all time.

For a long the entrepreneur has shown that it knows how to handle business, especially with her makeup line, which has been a worldwide success.

However, the model confirmed with real facts that it is also good to run a particular makeup with all the brushes, shadows, and palettes that you may have on hand.

So he showed the socialite the make-up to her sister, Kim Kardashian, who had a videoconference with the program Jimmy Fallon.

Despite the lack of staff, in this case, make-up artists and stylists, Kim appeared perfect for his involvement in such a program. All thanks to Kylieso what is revealed in the video.

“I’m in the room glam my mother, Kylie I maquilló and I combed her hair. I do not have here anyone who can do it and I’m not that good, so I asked her that I maquillase”, he told Kim the presenter. After seeing this work of art, could it Be that the model dare to continue to make your sisters?

On the other hand, it is important to highlight that the influencer it has remained very present on the social networks with the theme of the coronavirus and has pushed his followers to follow the advice of the World Health Organization (WHO).