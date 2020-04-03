So were Shakira and Ricky Martin more than 20 years ago How the years have gone by?: PHOTO

Shakira and Ricky Martin they have become the latino artists more important of the music, because its simple they have managed to conquer many people around the world breaking down the barriers of the genre and especially of the language.

The two began to work from teensso we had many opportunities to meet and exchange some of the words. One of those meetings and was embodied and now opens the trunk of the memories that has come of nostalgia to their fans.

Successful careers

Shakira it is currently one of the highest points in his career, for in February of this year, it was introduced in the Super Bowl 2020, next to Jennifer Lopez, showing all the power of latina women.

In addition, the singer of 43 years, soon will release new material. It is expected to have Latin rhythms as was the case of the simple I like you, where she collaborates the reggaetonero Anuel AA.

For its part, Ricky Martin since he began his career at the age of 13 yearswhen it came to form part of the grouping Often, has not stopped working and put together success after success.

It has become one of the most sensual of the show to his 48 years. He is married with Jwan Yosef, he is the father of four children and still have time to launch successful hits, because a few days ago premiered Lack Of Love, next to Sabastián Yatra.

This is the photo

A fan club has posted on his account Instagram photo of the moment shared by these two artists in 1993, showing the enthusiasm of young people for 27 years.

In the decade of the 90, Shakira popular classic themes such as Bare feet, I’m here, Anthology, among others, and detach from their album Bare feet.

While Ricky Martin was consolidated as a solo artist with hits like I miss you, te olvido, te amo, the popular song Maryfollowed by You’ll.

By: Writing Digital Heraldo of Mexico

