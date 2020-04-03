SOCIAL ACTION – Miley Cyrus teamed up with MAC to donate $ 10 million against the coronavirus

Miley Cyrus teamed up with MAC Cosmetics to help the people affected by the current crisis COVID-19.

The singer and actress of 27 years, Miley Cyrus it joined the canadian company of products dedicated to makeup, MAC Cosmetics, for the new initiative of the company support the people that have been hacked by the pandemic coronavirus.

It should be noted that MAC has a campaign within the company called, Viva Glamwhich , since 1994 has raised more than $ 500,000,000 USD in partnership with local organizations to ensure that aid reaches those most in need.

Currently, its mission is to send $10 million to 250 local organizations all over the world who are in the front line to help people with the greatest risk of death to the terrible health crisis.

Miley Cyrus who was ambassador of Viva Glam in 2015 and volunteer at the LGBTQ community of the campaign, announced: “I am very proud to have been chosen to proclaim the efforts of MAC Cosmetics, because MAC Viva Glam has a special place in my heart.”

Finally, he added: “The efforts of VIVA GLAM are only possible thanks to the continued support of the community to MAC and those who buy a lipstick VIVA GLAM, of which 100% of the proceeds go to these local organizations. To participate, you can buy any current tone of the lipstick current or to send a virtual kiss to those who are on the front line via Twitter or Instagram with the hashtag #vivaglam”.