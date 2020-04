The store, which is also used as a small concert hall, has had a presence in Nashville for the past 20 years, working closely with record labels and local with many emerging artists.

The donation from Swift will give them direct relief to its 10 full-time employees and will cover three months of your health insurance plan.

“It was completely unexpected,” said Davis. “It gives Me a sense of security to know that we are solid… I Now know that my people are cared for”.