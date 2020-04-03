Taylor Swift helped rescue a record store in Nashville, How did he Do it?

The artist of the decade, Taylor Swift, one of the singers of the country and the pop highlights of the last few years, is still demonstrating that he is a charitable person and of solidarity with their fans and other people. The singer of “Lover,” helped to rescue a record store in Nashville, Tennessee, after this stay in bankruptcy by the quarantine of the Coronavirus.

Taylor Swift usually make donations in the millions to various organizations and foundations who need it; however, before the pandemic COVID-19the singer of 30 years has demonstrated its solidarity with other, already since several weeks ago donated to find the cure for Coronavirus and also gave money to their fans more affected.

Although she has never made public these charitable actions, it was Rolling Stone magazine that detailed that now, Taylor donated a large amount of money to the record store “Grimey”s New & Preloved Music”, as the business located in Nashville, Tennessee had to lay off their employees and left in bankruptcy by the quarantine of the COVID-19.

According to the owners of the record shop, the publicist for Taylor Swift communicated with them to know how much was the amount of money that required them and their employees to be able to rescue the business of music. So that the beneficiaries have been amazed and very grateful to the noble gesture of the american singer.

The sum of money that you gave Taylor Swift the business of discs, enough to cover 3 months of medical expenses of the employees if they get sick in the quarantine, as well as for that they can pay their rent and debts, and manage to buy food to stay in their homes.

Taylor Swift helps Nashville

The singer of “The Man” is one of the artists that tends to help when it is needed most, but specifically Swift usually support much of the population of Nashville, Tennessee when you need it most, because that is the place where she lived almost all his life and where he began his career as a singer.

Taylor Swift with fans of Nashville/Photo: USA Today



Taylor, like many other artists, has expressed its solidarity with the public for all the consequences that it is bringing the quarantine of the Coronavirus, so that the singer and songwriter is willing to donate a large part of his billion dollar fortune to the people who really need it.