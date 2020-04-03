Taylor Swift makes direct donations to their fans for the coronavirus | Instagram

Taylor Swift is one of the many celebrities who have been sympathized with his fans due to the coronavirus, the global pandemic that is plaguing the entire world, making donations to their fans.

From finding ways of helping others to cope with sheltering in place to cancel events, are some of the measures that has been taken by the governments and celebrities due to the COVID-19.

Fortunately, most people recover but it can cause serious illness in the elderly and those with medical conditions pre-existing.

TAYLOR SWIFT SENDING MONEY TO THE FANS

Taylor Swift is helping to fill the blank space where the revenues have gone to several of his fans. Some have earned thousands of dollars from the creator of hits “Lover” and “1989”.

A fan, Holly Turnerreceived a cash injection of Swift after the photographer and graphic designer independent write in Tumblr that their livelihood was being threatened, and that he was considering leaving the city of New York.









Also the singer of “Breathe” sent $ 3,000, and wrote: “Holly, you’ve always been there for me. I want to be there for you right now. I hope this helps. Love, Taylor.

The young Turner was totally surprised. Swift, “literally, single-handedly, saved my ability to stay here. I can’t even believe what I see now, ” wrote Turner.

Swift also sent $ 3,000 to another fan who was stressed for the bills accumulated, which provoked this response from a grateful recipient:

“This beautiful human magic amazing. I don’t even know where to start, ” said the young man.

