Taylor Swift shares music of women who have inspired her – Shows

Mexico city, Mexico. The singer of us Taylor Swift shared through their social networks, a list of 51 songs, all of them of women, which for her have been inspirational and have guided you in various moments of his life.

What are some of the songs that appear in your music list are: 4 Non Blondes, “What’s Up?”; Dido, “White Flag”; of Shania Twain, “You’re Still The one”; Kelly Clarkson “Just Missed The train”; Shakira’s “Underneath Your Clothes”; among others.

The composer shared a message together with the publication of its list of music, she stated: “These teachers guided me melodically, lyrically, spiritually, and emotionally without even knowing it. And I thought that he had not known most of these women, always I will be grateful”.

Finally, the actress also said that the idea of making this list of songs of different women artists, it is a reference to the month of the woman, in the month of march, the eighth day is celebrated as the international day of the woman:

“At the end of the Month the History of Women, I wanted to make a playlist of songs and artists that made music that became the soundtrack of my life for a time, a phase, journeys without end in the school bus, get my license and drive alone, screaming into a hair brush and deciding in the last instance that I wanted to do.”