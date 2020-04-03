Taylor Swift wants to ‘help others’ in the middle of the coronavirus

2020-04-03 21:00:04

Taylor Swift is “trying to discover” how “to help others” in the midst of the pandemic of coronavirus, since you want to use your platform to always.

The singer of 30 years is autoaislando at home during the crisis of world health, but is doing everything possible to help those who have been affected by the disease, including the donation of money to the fans who have lost their jobs as a result of closures of the place of work, and more recently giving money to a record store independent to help pay the wages due to illness of their personnel.

To explain what has been doing during the self-isolation, he said: “it Is safe to say that we are living in unprecedented times at the moment. I hope that all of you are safe and healthy. Many of my friends and I have been making something of a FaceTime weekly family, which is always funny. I think that is really important for all of us to stay connected because the insulation does not have to be a thing that is all embracing. We can be physically isolated, but we can still keep in contact with people. We can still play games with our friends and family on our phones … that is one of the best things of modern technology “.

And the creator of hits ‘Lover’ is willing to do even more to help, since it is “constantly amazed” by the work done by medical professionals and health workers.

She added: “Obviously we have a lot of time on our hands at this time, with people who are out of school, without work. I’ve been cooking, reading, watching movies, and watching movies. never before had seen. But on the whole I have been online trying to discover how to help others and constantly in awe of our first responders, the emergency workers and our health care professionals are put in danger every day. “

Taylor also praised those who have been approaching during this unique time and urged others to “help each other” in any way possible.

Speaking while he was collaborating with SiriusXM for a special set of DJ home, said: “I Hope that you are taking care of a lot in terms of staying connected with people that remind them of home, even if the situation is strange and really confusing at this point. One thing that I think has been very encouraging for me is to be in line and see that many people are joining together and helping each other. Whether it be monetary or simply offering words of support, it is a crazy moment. now and you never know who might be struggling, who may feel alone.

“Contact with friends with whom you have not talked to in a long time. I think that now we have to connect us with our humanity, more of what we have done before”.

