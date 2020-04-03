¡TERRIBLE!!! Attack Beyoncé for a scandalous photo that no one will want to forgive!

By
Ryan Holmes
-
0
47


Internet users are becoming more expert in the management of the technology and the platforms 2.0, therefore, each day increase more and more cases of artists such as Beyoncé that become the perfect target of cyber-attacks.

However, despite having thousands of negative aspects, the web is also a good tool for staying active with your fans and get us to places never before thought of, and that the renowned singer it is very present.



Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here