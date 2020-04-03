¡TERRIBLE!!! Attack Beyoncé for a scandalous photo that no one will want to forgive!

Internet users are becoming more expert in the management of the technology and the platforms 2.0, therefore, each day increase more and more cases of artists such as Beyoncé that become the perfect target of cyber-attacks.

However, despite having thousands of negative aspects, the web is also a good tool for staying active with your fans and get us to places never before thought of, and that the renowned singer it is very present.

The native of Texas account with 143 million followers on the social network Instagram, from all over the world, who can admire day after day the life of the artist from very close.

For this reason it has become more than a taste, an obligation to stay in shape, be strictly delicate and take care of the image at 100%, something that the beloved singer seems to have failed.

As on the Internet does not forgive anyone, the haters were not able to contain to bring to light an image with extra zoom the interpreter where it appears with certain hairs in the area of the face between the lower limit of the nose and the upper lip.

Thousands of reviews came out that left the songwriter and dancer as a careless person, making of thousands of negative comments across all platforms.

Despite the cruelty of a group, there are millions that defended Beyoncé in the face of such absurd comments reflecting on how normal the situation is and stating that it does not make it more or less a woman for it.