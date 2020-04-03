The husband of Salma Hayek put his granite of sand

Before the emergency that live in around the world because of the coronavirusmany have sought ways of helping others within their capabilities, demonstrating their solidarity in these complicated times. The husband of Salma Hayek, the French magnate François-Henri Pinault, has decided to put his granite of sand in this adverse situation, as two of their luxury fashion companies will work their workshops for the manufacture of face cloths, supplies that have been in short supply in several countries due to unexpected demand caused by the pandemic.