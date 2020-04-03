The monkey Shakira opens up and teaches this to animate the quarantine: “I don’t wear anything!”

April 03, 2020

(15:23 CET)

Shakira you must be studying a lot these days, as we showed Gerard Pique a few days ago Instagram. The footballer of the Barca the recorded while empollaba philosophy, taking advantage of the time free to leave the quarantine, in a video that they shared on the social network.

And we say this because in the last few days has not posted anything on his account of Instagram to the margin of that writing in which he asked the rulers of the country that allowed out children to the street.

Fans of Shakira and enliven the quarantine

But nothing happens. Although the Barranquilla do not hang anything, their fans do it for her.

It is what has to be a celebrity recognized throughout the world. Hundreds of supporters open accounts dedicated to the artist. And these are not cut off at the time to bring out the photos and videos, more daring and suggestive of the singer.

For example, the picture that we share below, and that has left indifferent to very few. And is that a few times Shakira it shows so explicitly.

The monkey Shakira more suggestive

This time the colombian saw a monkey fitted with a huge opening at the top that reaches up to the navel and left to view more of the account. And what you see is that “you can’t wear anything underneath!”. On this occasion, the colombian decided to dispense with underwear for her performance, which is one of their looks more provocative that will remind you up to date.

“Beautiful”, “ Shakira is a Goddess”, “Always be perfect” or “Mother of mine you beauty” are just some of the comments that can be read.

The snapshot belongs to 2002, and was taken during one of his performances in The Vegas. Something that, in addition, proves that Shakirathat was already beautiful then, improved a lot more over the years.

