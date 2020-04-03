The new lingerie collection by Rihanna is perfect for your internal siren

As usual, Savage X Fenty the brand of lingerie, Rihanna, returns to surprise us pleasantly, all thanks to their new line of spring. In truth, it is perfect for all the womens who we worship andl rainbow and the sirens.

For the Savage x Fenty April SS20 Collection, Rihanna he decided that his lingerie count with a print of stars on a rainbow ombréwithout doubt pieces very colorful will be in line with the spring.

To promote this collection, RiRi was joined by the ambassador of the brand, Normaniin an incredible session for everyone. In this, all models made gala of its sensuality, starting with the own singer originally from Barbados.

Like the previous collections, Savage x Fenty April SS20 Collection has a wide range of sizes and their garments different designswith just the idea of doing that every body look much better.

The cost of the different clothing ranging from $30 dollars and the collection is now at the sale on the official website of the Savage x Fenty.

See also: Danna Paola is criticised by saying that “In Monterrey marry between cousins”

Do not you think a cuteness?