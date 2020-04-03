The ravages of the quarantine by coronavirus in Salma Hayek: “When you start to go to the wave”

Salma Hayek was one of the first famous people to insulate themselves to the rapid spread of the coronavirus around the world, so it is no surprise that he expresses his characteristic sense of humor after several days of confinement.
The mexican actress showed a few hours ago, his talent for practicing yoga. In the zip you will see lying face down on a platform, while holding his legs with his hands, but without forgetting the sensuality, and is wearing a tight black dress.
“When you start to go to the wave after three weeks in quarantine,” explained the veracruz in your account of Instagram.
The image quickly became viral and earned more than 287,784 I like, as well as hundreds of comments.
The protagonist of Frida not explained if this snapshot is recent or the reasons for which the captured.
Salma Hayek began her carentena the last month and since then there are few times that has used their social networks, because it has only shared six publications, most relating to the health emergency that keeps you in suspense the whole world.
Two weeks ago he wanted his followers to have an excellent coexistence with your pets during this time of isolation: “Bee (their mascot) has been taken very seriously by the social distancing. I hope you all are enjoying spending time with their pets.”
On another occasion, he sent a heartening message to the healthcare crisis that is lived in all over the world because of the coronavirus COVID-19 and they’ve got more of 1,066,706 people.
“I know that most of us are doing everything possible to remain inside and stay away, but at least we are all in this together and thinking of the most vulnerable people,” wrote Salma Hayek about the virus.
Despite his absence from the social networks, more than a month ago the wife of the businessman François-Henri Pinault apovechó to joke about the contagion and its elapse between the population.
The veracruzana spoke of the reactions of the people after knowing the lethality of the virus known as COVID-19.
In their stories of Instagram published a message about how dangerous it is to sneeze in public, and his desire that all return to normal.
“Strange days in which estornudabas and the people said a polite ‘Health’, now say ‘depart from me’”wrote the protagonist of Frida.
The progress of the coronavirus does not yet caused havoc in the activities of the mexican actress, and is then was left to see during the tour to a museum and also into a paradise tourist centre, wearing a tunic style animal print, although not said in what place captured both times.
It was the 31 of December of the year past 2019, when it was evidenced the emergence of a new respiratory disease in China. The first cases originated apparently in the market for seafood and animals of Huanan in Wuhan, a large city of 11 million inhabitants to about 1400 kilometers south of Beijing.
Since then, the lethality of this disease has been evident. In all the world has reported the presence of 1,066,706 positive cases, in China, Italy, Iran, Japan, France, Germany, Spain, united States, Hong Kong, United Kingdom and Mexico.
The latter was the second Latin american country to report confirmed cases of coronavirus, and where, until today, added 1,510 patients, as well as 50 fatalities.