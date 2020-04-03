This was the reaction of Conan Gray before the recognition of Taylor Swift

The singer recently launched his album titled ‘Kid Krow’, as well as the video for the song ‘Wish You Were Sober’. After this premiere, surely Conan Gray I was in one of the happiest moments of his life, but his joy was to point increase.

The world-famous singer, Taylor Swift, shared a screenshot through its account of Instagram, where it shows that you are listening to the song ‘Wish You Were Sober’, and added a legend where he said that he was obsessed with that album and particularly with that song, which is referred to as a ‘masterpiece’.

Before this shoutout, Conan could not hide the emotion that was inside of him at that time, so that shared by means of a series of stories on Instagram and a video on Twitter his reaction to such an event. In addition, I dedicate a tweet to Taylor, letting him know that she was an icon and an inspiration to him.

The sweet message of Conan has touched the hearts of his followers and also to fans of Taylor, who shared the way he reacted after his ídola him the approval to the record material that has just launched.