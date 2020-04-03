VIRAL VIDEO: Doctors remove the stress and dance to ‘Single Ladies’ de Beyoncé

Tired from all the stress that has caused the coronavirus (Covid-19) doctors and nurses decided to have a fun time and to do so found no better way to dance “Single Ladies” of Beyoncé.

He was so distracted for a while the doctors and nurses recorded a fun video viral in the hallways of a hospital in Spain, which was later shared on social networks and has reached a great popularity but at the same time sparked controversy.

It is not a secret that before the global crisis of health which is lived by the pandemic coronavirus large part of the population, including Spain, is in quarantine and it is precisely the medical staff who day in and day out fighting this disease and wake up early to fulfill their duties and saving the life of the people, but with so much work it is normal to look for the way to get distracted.

In the viral video, medical dance “Single Ladies”

On this occasion, to pass the time and get a positive side to the situation, doctors and nurses decided to make a video, where people dance happily to the song of “Single Ladies” for Beyoncé, this while they are in the hallways of a hospital and wear the traditional equipment to avoid infection.

The images were recorded in Spain, which by the way is one of the countries most affected by the spread of the coronavirus (Covid-19) because until the moment we have registered more than 100 thousand positive cases and unfortunately at least 9 thousand deaths in the region.

After the viral video spread of social networks sparked a lot of controversy, on the one hand users congratulated the doctors and nurses who have taken the situation with humor despite their tired work, in addition to thanked them for their courageous work.

LAURABREUO: RT diarioelheraldo: In the middle of a small break, Spanish doctors who fight against the coronavirus, they dance to the song Single Ladies from Beyonce for you to take a little bit of encouragement. The video is already viral on social networks ����#HondurasQuedateEn… pic.twitter.com/CWKKU0PCUr — Oscar Leal (@oleal549)

April 2, 2020





But at the same time, the viral video was criticized by another group of internet users who ensured that instead of being dancing to “Single Ladies” for Beyoncé, physicians should fulfill their work.