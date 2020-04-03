What 53-year-old? So Salma Hayek shows that age are just numbers. Oh my god!

Salma Hayek is one of those women that dazzles with just pass and that no one can deny it, much less when you go to his Instagram.

The beautiful mexican he has enjoyed all his life in a spectacular elegance that makes it look like all a diva wherever you go.

You can check this in their latest mailing on Instagram, in which fails to pass unnoticed. And is that the actress he was 53 years old and is more radiant than ever.

The artist bet day in and day out for costumes, incredible that enhance its beauty and to show firmly for what is one of the most critically acclaimed of all of Mexico.

The renowned personality of Hollywood recently it has kept a lot more connected to the social networks, because it confesses that it is a little bit addicted to the connection that is achieved with their fans through social networks.

The mexican now with more than 14 million followers in just Instagram and day-to-day, receives thousands of likes and comments that they will praise and appreciate your presence in the networks.

Without a doubt, Salma Hayek it is rightfully the most acclaimed and sought after of all star mexican, and with his great track record can stomp hard on the side of who it is without being overshadowed.