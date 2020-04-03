What a change! So this was Shakira when she still had not fixed the smile

Although there is not a survey to confirm this, Shakira it should be, by far, the colombian singer of this era with more career and international recognition.

And it is with more than 20-year career, this singer-songwriter who seduced the world with topics such as Bare Feet, Inevitable and Eighth day has consolidated in addition to an image that stands out for his humility and his simplicity.

Related News

Perhaps that naturalness that shines is that surprised both the followers see that the beautiful Sheki we did a treatment on their teeth in the last few years, which was evidenced in the following photograph:

Recently, Shakira it is one of the artists who have been active it is these days quarantineby calling to the users to stay sheltered in their homes and providing incentives to protect the overall health of children.