What a change! So this was Shakira when she still had not fixed the smile

By
Stuart Swopes
-
0
48
































What a change! So this was Shakira when she still had not fixed the smile – MDZ Online









Although there is not a survey to confirm this, Shakira it should be, by far, the colombian singer of this era with more career and international recognition.

And it is with more than 20-year career, this singer-songwriter who seduced the world with topics such as Bare Feet, Inevitable and Eighth day has consolidated in addition to an image that stands out for his humility and his simplicity.

Topics




Would you like to receive notifications of alerts?




Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here