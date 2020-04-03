WHAT DONATED HOW MUCH?! Kylie Jenner surrender part of his fortune to this cause. WOW!

Not only is modelbut which is the owner of a well-known makeup line that everyone wants to buy.

Kylie Jenner it is one of the young women entrepreneurs most millions of the united States, and that it is known practically all over the world.

Related News

This is why many people expected to share a bit of the resources it has (two trillion dollars, according to estimates) with those who need it most, that’s what he did Jenner.

The socialite decided to donate nothing more and nothing less than a million dollars for medical and health personnel.

What confirmed the donation of the youngest of the clan Kardashian it was a post of Instagram of a renowned doctor in the united States, Dr. Thais Aliabadi.

One of my patients, a beautiful angel living, just donate $ 1,000,000 dollars to help us purchase hundreds of thousands of masks, face shields and other protective equipment, said dr. in the thankful posted to the young.

From the bottom of our hearts, THANK you @kyliejenner. You are my hero. This generous donation will help save many precious lives, said the posting of the professional.