Woody Allen is criticized for speaking lasciviously of Scarlett Johansson in her memoirs

After the controversy, the director Woody Allen got his book Apropos of Nothing out published. The memoirs of the filmmaker have been giving a lot to talk about, not only by the controversy between the author and the family of his ex-esposaMia Farrow, but because the director of Midnight in Paris – 93% has managed to uncover himself and reveal his true thoughts on some of the members of Hollywood with which she has collaborated. The literary critic Dwight Garnerwrite a review on the autobiography of Allen for The New York Times, where the emphasis is on the lewd behaviour of the creator towards the actresses who have starred in his films, especially Scarlett Johansson.

In his critique on Apropos of Nothingthe journalist of the The New York Times ensures that reading the book of Allen in these times of quarantine is one of the most awkward and questionable that he has had to perform. It clarifies that, from his personal position, the relationship of the director with his adoptive daughter Soon-Yi Previn it was the “evil act of a man whose sales of the brain are dangerously unbalanced”. In addition you haunting evidence that exists against the filmmaker (and that could be linked to more sexual abuse perpetrated against adolescents) Garner think that the main problem of the author of the book is that it is “deaf” to the themes of feminism, something that is evident before you start your memoir:

Like many of our parents and grandparents, Allen is a man of the TWENTIETH century in a world of the XXI century. Your friends should have warned you that Apropos of Nothing is amazing and unthinkably dull on the topic of women. This hearing loss begins even before the book has started successfully. In the page of dedication, he writes: ‘For Soon-Yi, the best. I had it eating out of my hand and then I noticed that I was missing the arm.’ I had to rub my eyes with my fingers freshly disinfected and read that second sentence again.

More comments questionable on some of the actresses with whom he has collaborated fill in the memoirs of the controversial director Woody Allen. The critic compares it with expressions of someone like Donald Trump:

The heavy breathing gets more intense as you go through the book (…) Christina Ricci ‘was very desirable’. Seydoux ‘was a 10 plus’. Rachel McAdams ‘looks like a million dollars from any angle’. It may sound like our current president.

However, it is obvious that the director feels a special fascination for Scarlett Johansson, whom he met only 19 years old and confesses that she had to take step between “pheromones”. Even qualifies as “sexually radioactive” and reveals that he did everything possible to make protagonizada a movie with another actress who also liked Penelope Cruz:

‘When you know you have to work your way through pheromones’, writes about Scarlett Johansson, 19 years of age, when he worked for the first time with her. ‘He was not only talented and beautiful, but sexually it was radioactive’. He managed to bring to Penelope Cruz and a movie with Johansson, that ‘caused the valencia erotic of each woman to cover’.

In the past, the star of Black Widow, had not feared to declare that you always support the director with whom he collaborated on films such as The Provocation – 76%, Vicky Cristina Barcelona – 81% and Love and Death: The last night of Boris Grushenko – 100%. Even the actress assured that she was desirous of returning to work with him, something that in its time was quite criticized and questioned, especially by accusations by the existing pointing out that the director sexually abused Dylan Farrow.

Given the personality of Woody Allenwould not be a surprise that the comments on the actress of Avengers: Endgame – 95% presented in his book have been expressed to the interpreter in person. No doubt they speak a lot about your mentality obsolete and their total refusal to stop reify women, even with an allegation of sexual abuse against them.