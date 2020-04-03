Yanet Garcia shares burning video Tik Tok imitating Beyonce ¡HOT!

The beautiful instructor fitness Yanet Garcia has overflowed sensuality in social networks for their recent publications, now that it has joined Tik Tok, does not lose the opportunity to upload hot videos to entertain the gentleman.

One of the things that most fascinates him to share in Instagram to the sultry former “Girl from the climate”, is the large size of their rear, but on this occasion he left captivated their fans with a video dancing to one of the hit songs of Beyoncé.

The former host of Televisa account with millions of followers, becoming one of the women more views on the internet, something that has caught the attention of internet users have been to their attributes and what to say of the garments that you use.

The rhythm of the song “Crazy in love” the burning model regiomontana showed his side more sexy with their sensual movements; in the clip you can appreciate the cute pajamas that he wore while doing the daring dance steps, the famous he has made it clear how well you can move your huge rear.

The former “Girl of the weather,” boasts fiery dance

Yanet Garcia raised the temperature with a new video that went up to Tik Tok, because now that has been absent from television for some time, has just enough time to entertain his followers with fiery publications.

The faithful admirers of the girl fitness were more enamored of the mexican model, who at 29 years of age has left fascinated internet users with each post that you share on Instagram and in Tik Tok.

To Yanet Garcia loves to show off her curves in sexy bikinis, it is one of the favourites of the famous, even on some occasions has worn off their charms in micro thongs.

Photo: Instagram.