A breakdown of the relationship of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott

Here is a breakdown of Being the day with the Kardashians the star Kylie Jenner and rapper Travis Scott. Despite how unconventional they live Kylie and Travis in comparison with others of their age, a life full of parties, luxury events packed with stars and performances depicting her adorable and precocious daughter Stormi, this duo has a love story incredibly sweet. Like many before them, their romance began at Coachella.

Nice to meet you. According to reports, Kylie and Travis are in the Music and Arts Festival Coachella in 2017. Had just broken up with rapper Tyga, while he had recently been linked with singer Rihanna.

Pete cunning. Rumors begin to arise that Kylie is pregnant after the paparazzi from wearing unusually loose. TMZ reported the pregnancy of the tycoon’s make-up in 2017, just five months after his relationship with Travis. The couple was photographed on the court in a game of the Lakers, starting with a frenzy of pregnancy that would happen.

And the baby makes three. In February 2018, it has been rumored that Kylie had given birth after the enigmatic tweet from Travis that there was a “New rage in the city,” with the date “2.1.18” posted just above the statement. The world later learned that Kylie had given birth to the first child of the couple, a daughter, which they called Stormi Webster. The pregnancy of Kylie proves to be the worst kept secret in Hollywood. The points of sale as TMZ caught the mother-to-be in the city at various intervals with a list revolving of friends in tow. It was not until the arrival of the baby in February 2018 that the world learned how devotees were Kylie and Travis each other during their gestation. In a viral video entitled “To our daughter,” Kylie explained the way to bring Stormi the world.

Wait, don’t love you like I love you. Along with the fairytale hipster that is the relationship of Travis and Kylie, the two have been lavished each other with gifts and other caresses. In August of 2017, to its twentieth birthday, Scott gave his lady a serenade orchestral music that was captured in social networks. Love Kylie by Travis became evident when he sent a public message of birthday in the social networks at the beginning of 2019, stating that the two should be: “Fuck you and have another baby.” In the meantime, who could forget his Valentine’s day gift 2019 to his baby mama, which slipped away in his house and covered the whole place with petals of red roses. There was also the Ferrari black which gave as gift gift in February 2018, after the birth of Stormi. According to reports, they even made trips on yachts and rented amusement parks among them.

Maybe we should see other people. In public, Kylie, and Travis seemed happy, but behind the scenes, brewing problems. Of course, Kylie was there for her boyfriend when Netflix launched its popular documentary Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly in August 2019. However, there were reports that Kylie was nervous that Travis was faithful after the scandal of cheating that rocked the relationship of sister Khloe with Tristan Thompson In 2019, Travis was accused of being involved with the model Rojean Kar. Later on addressed the controversy in his history of Instagram. With all the pressure and rumors, the couple decided to take a break from the relationship to give respite to his love in October 2019. Surprisingly, Kylie was interrupted by the paparazzi leaving the same recording studio that her ex Tyga was visiting the day that they announced the separation. . Anonymous sources also talked about that Travis wanted to go out with other people. Apparently, he said that he felt that the relationship with Kylie that it was too soon. If that is the case, Kylie wasn’t sweating; she quickly recovered (even if coincidentally) with the rapper Drake.

“They are taking a long time, but have not done so,” a source told People magazine at the time of their separation. “They still have some trust issues, but their problems have arisen more from the stress of their lifestyles.”

Stormiworld is for lovers. Kylie and Travis were seen during the holiday season of 2019. The rumours of a meeting were announced with the New Year 2020. Kylie and Travis, made their debut as a family, seemingly gathered together for the second birthday of their daughter in February. The celebration also served as the launch party of the product to the collection of the same name by Kylie Cosmetics, inspired in the child. Kylie, Travis, and Stormi made the round together, posing for photos and giving the impression that all was well. Sources close to the couple were quick to assert that the relationship was definitely back to work.

Epilogue of Mason. In a surprising turn of events, Kourtney Kardashian and the 10 year old son of Scott Disick, Mason, took to Instagram at the end of march 2020, and minimized the romance of Kylie-Travis. Apparently, a fan asked if her aunt was still booed the rapper and he said flatly no. The news crushed the fans of the celebrity couple. However, it also raised the question: “do you Trust that YOUR nephew is your spokesperson?” For all the fans, Mason could have laughed at the expense of all.

With so much drama in this relationship, no one really knows what will happen the next day. However, one thing is for sure: Kylie and Travis just can’t give up the one to the other.

