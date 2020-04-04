Accusing Kylie Jenner of copying Beyoncé

Kylie Jenner has accustomed us to change look very constantly, and for nothing was foreign to his most recent decision: changed the intense black of his hair for a blonde style copper that will feel great, we’re not going to deny that.

We were all delighted with their new look like she — presumiéndolo in his most recent trip to the beach — and, as usual, did not stop to share your photos on instagram with her new hair color and their amazing outfits expensive designer, until he shared the photo of the “discord”.

Wrapped in a suit animal print neon green and with a curly hairstyle, Kylie caused controversy among users of several social networks such as Twitter, who without hesitation came forward with publications outlining a lot of doubt that to many ails: what Is Kylie or Beyoncé?, so as you read it, for many web surfers, the image of the socialite in that picture is very, very similar to that of the interpreter of “Single ladies”.

The comparisons did not wait for the outfit chosen turned out to be almost identical to that Beyoncé used in any of their shows as part of his tour Mrs. Carter Show 2014.



However, a user noted that the makeup also looked very similar to Beyoncé’s, compared two photos of the famous, and no doubt note the similarity.

Kylie wanna be Beyoncé’s tethered so bad…. pic.twitter.com/8OCDqlhn79 — Suit Gawd, MPA (@Fresh_Logic) March 6, 2020

The comparisons went on and on, some very funny such as this:

Wait what the fuck, whole time I️ thought this WAS Khloe looking like Beyoncé. Instead it’s Kylie looking like Khloe looking like Beyoncé, EYE- https://t.co/V5iXmH2u2G — maxine (@mvxine) March 6, 2020

“Wait, what?, all the time I thought it was Khloe wanting to look like Beyonce,

in place of Kylie looking like Khloe dressed up as Beyoncé”.

Obviously none of the two celebrities american has made any statement on this issue, however, of what we are sure of is that Kylie once more it has set a trend and soon we will be talking about the boom of the style balayage. Do not hesitate to imitate this look for the season, it will be a total hit. The coppery tones, honey and gold are indicated for the spring and summer and more if you have brown skin. So I dare.