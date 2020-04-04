After surgery of their daughters, Angelina Jolie donates a million to fight COVID-19

“Starting this week, more than a thousand million children do not go to school all over the world due to closures related to the coronavirus. Many depend on the care and nutrition they receive during the school hours. This includes nearly 22 million small, only in the united States,” said Angelina.

Jolie it has always been involved with causes and altruistic and has shown a particular interest in defending issues related to children, that is why it is world-renowned for its great humanitarian work.

Angelina Jolie

(Gareth Cattermole/Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images f)



The protagonist of the film Maleficent he also made a donation to the Refugee Agency of the UN by the COVID-19 and will send support to the schools that they fund in Afghanistan, Cambodia, Kenya and Namibia.

Since some years ago, the singer of 44 years funded 10 schools in Cambodia through the Foundation, Maddox Jolie Pittcreated in the name of his eldest son, as well as the school Angelina Jolie for Girls in Kenya and two more in Afghanistan, with the aim of ensuring that their students continue their education during the crisis.