All 13 audiobooks read by a-list celebrities, to listen to it now

It is a classic novel, or a best-selling authorit is true that there is something comforting when you hear a familiar voice narrating a story to tell. In addition to being a very good option for all those people who are looking to escape to the old traditional reading of the when it is also the perfect companion to accompany you during your tasks for the day.

We have come to the Cd and in the evening, we gathered at the bottom, 13 when read 13 blog.

The Great Gatsbynarrated by Jake Gyllenhaal

The read-Jake Gyllenhaal is compared to the total self-giving and to be faithful to the voice of Nick Carraway — a dealer in the Midwest -that makes you a friend of his neighbor, billionaire, Jay Gatsby.

To The Lighthousenarrated by Nicole Kidman

The book of Viriginia Woolf is about the life of a family of the same at the beginning of the NINETEENTH century, in Scotland. Actress Nicole Kidman, who won an Oscar for the depiction of Woolf’s in its adaptation of the film, provides the voice for this classic piece.

Then Again,narrated by Diane Keaton

Then Again, it is a work of art in which Diane Keaton recalled her mother, Dorothy Keaton Hall, and the special connection they both share in their lives. Narrated it by his own, She not only reveals intimate details of the mother, but also tells the stories of the most memorable, the one that, to him, a woman, anxious, and creative.

Dreams from my Father– narrated by Barack Obama

The work is written, and there is no god but Barack Obama is a reflection on the questions that you had as a young girl, as related to the identity and sense of belonging. Dreams from my Father it is also a story about the migration of his family and the many trips to the emotional.

The Princess Diaristnarrated by Carrie Fisher

In the book The Princess Diarist, Carrie Fisher recounts a few of his excerpts in the writings in the journals which he kept at the time they were in the recording of the first film Star Wars: Clone Wars, as well as some of the most unique and intimate of what happens behind the scenes.

Why Not Me?”narrated by Mindy Kaling

Mindy Kaling shares her journey continued on to find the much-desired self-realization. Whether at work, in friendships, or in a place that is unlikely, the comedian, actor and writer who puts her concerns in a book, with the particular goal of any person will be able to identify.

Heartburnnarrated by Meryl Streep

With narration by Meryl Streep, the book Heartburnfrom Nora Ephron, is a novel about the separation of a marriage, and it seems to be perfect. In this book, the author, is also a sign of anxiety, which manifests itself in disguise of a comic.

The Hunger Gamesnarrated by Tatiana Maslany

The actress, Tatiana Maslany tells, this is the first book – as well as the other two, one of the first of Suzanne Collins. On this issue, in particular, it includes a part of a q & a with the actress, which tells the story of Katniss Everdeen.

Stories I Only Tell My Friends”narrated by Rob Lowe

In Stories I Only Tell My Friends Rob Lowe tells the story of his life, facing primarily into the eyes of the public. Since his success in Hollywood, to his disappointment, and relationships, but also going through the stage that he was sorely misunderstood in the east, to the work of board, these and many more topics inesquecíceis in the life of the american actor.

My Life so Farnarrated by Jane Fonda

In this work, written and narrated by Jane Fonda, there are messages that are directed to women. In addition to this, Jane, it discusses matters, such as the tragic suicide of the mother, and the relationship alive with the father in their romantic relationships, as well as some of the many political points of view.

Total Recallnarrated by Arnold Schwarzenegger and Stephen Lang

Narrated by Arnold Schwarzenegger, along with Stephen Lang Total Recall this is the story of the accomplishments and the regrets that they both became a symbol of the film, as well as of the industry of the bodybuilding.

I Can’t Make This Up, narrated by Kevin Hart

Kevin Hart is the author and narrator of the I Can’t Make This Up presenting listeners with some of his memories, through his unique personality. Set against the backdrop of the humor, He shares in a fun and relaxed way, the high and the low, by which it was passed, up to the present day.

To Me, narrated by Elton John, and Taron Egerton

The music, the mistakes, the relationships, addiction and success. These are just a few of the themes of the work, which is reflected in the life of Elton John. Written and narrated by the musician, I it reveals the facts of the most remarkable life, as well as some of the most dramatic moments of the young man who was born in Pinner, a suburb located in the London, and that he had always dreamed of one day becoming a star pop.