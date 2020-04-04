AMAZING! Carmen Villalobos and Kim Kardashian together against the coronavirus oh Look, the video!

The more you know series of public service announcements for NBC, made a video in which is Carmen Villalobos next to several famous more.

Through its account of Instagram, the actress shared, with its 15 million followers, the awareness material about the coronavirus.

Related News

In him, appear Luis Fonsi, Kim Kardashian and Christian Sirian, next to the beautiful colombian. Without a doubt, the american was surprised with his English.

My people, Together we can prevent the spread of the Coronavirus. Quedandote at home, you can help save lives. Educate yourself or Learn how to protect yourself and others by visiting coronavirus.gov he wrote Carmen.

The publication of the interpreter of Catalina Santana, filled comments. Netizens went crazy on seeing this unexpected collaboration.

The renowned artist is very involved in various campaigns against the pandemic. Through their networks, share texts of tranquility and peace, for these days.

Without a doubt, Carmen Villalobos and Kim Kardashian together in a video was a great surprise. Since, both have lifestyles very different, but, everything for this good cause.