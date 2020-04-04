And so, Millie Bobby Brown honed his american accent thanks to Miley Cyrus | News

The quarantine is less quarantine if Miley Cyrus entertains us with his talk show is improvised Bright Minded. Since few days ago started to give us these conversations with some familiar faces through the direct, in your account of Instagram, the singer has become the savior of many.

Demi Lovato, Bebe Rexha, Emily Osment, Rita Ora and Ellen Degeneres are some of the that have been the protagonists of this entertaining “program”. But now the turn has come to Millie Bobby Brownone of the protagonists of the successful series from Netflix, Stranger Things.

In his interesting talk, we have known the passion that the little actress I felt, and still feel, by Hannah Montana. Yes, this character of melena rubia interpreted that captivated millions of children around the world through the Disney Channel. As one of those girls was Millie, who dreamed to, one day, become his own Hannah. Such was his obsession that even he began to practice and perfect his american accent thanks to her.

“Growing up, I have to say, the only way that I got my american accent was watching Hannah Montana”noted Millie in words picked up by ETOnline. “I’m surprised that you don’t have accent country,” added the own Cyrus.

Laughing, Bobby Brown said that he found a video in which he interpreted, with a hat of cowboy, the song Hoedown Throwdown. “I was obsessed”, he added. “I wanted your job. I did not know how they got a job, but I thought ‘I Want to be like Hannah Montana. I don’t know how to do it'”. Then I realized that it was a work of truth and I was like ‘Oh, you want to do that! Suenta fun’. I didn’t even know that you could earn money for that. I said: ‘I do It for free'”, admitted the british.

Miley, with eyes as dishes, admitted that the story had captivated his heart. “It’s hilarious,” he said. You don’t own Millie Bobby Brown escaped the phenomenon that is Hannah Montana! And now we can enjoy the series through Disney+, how many times do you think the actress has gone through some of your favorite chapters?

We all dream of becoming, someday, Hannah. But now is the Miley that has continued with their dreams. And you, what you have felt identified with Millie Bobby Brown?