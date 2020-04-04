Loading the player…

He has published an essay in which he explained what is the delicate situation that has pierced his family in the last few months. Angelina Jolie he has shared the health problems that have forced two of his daughters to go under the knife, although without specifying the details. “I’ve spent the last two months going in and out of surgeries with my oldest daughter, and days ago her younger sister also had to go through operating room for a hip operation in” noted. “They know that I’m writing this, because I respect your privacy, we’ve talked about it and have encouraged me to write it. Understand that go through medical problems, struggling to overcome them and be cured is something to be proud of”, he continued.



VIEW GALLERY





Refers to the actress Zahara, 15 years old, and Shiloh, 13, as has been confirmed by the magazine Peoplewho has been recently seen walking with the aid of crutches. Also Zahara was able to see after these interventions, accompanied by his family to Cirque du Soleil. And it is at this stage the family has evolved with them, as he says the interpreter, of 44 years, highlighting the affection and the help of your other children. “I have watched my daughters take care of each other. My youngest daughter learned with the team of nurses like your sister, and was with her often. I saw how all my guys left it all and gone before the welfare of their sisters. I felt a great joy”. Highlights of course the courage of his girls: “I have seen them face their fears with courage. We have all lived some time in the that no one has been able to help and we have only been able to close the eyes and breathe to face it. When you can only move forward and face the pain, we serenamos and what we do.”



VIEW GALLERY





Of course, at a moment like this, Brad Pitt he wanted to be with their daughters. It was why I was unable to attend the ceremony of delivery of awards Bafta, February 2, -Margot Robbie collected on his behalf the award for best supporting actor for Once upon a time in Hollywood-. Then it was said that his absence was due to family issues and it was rumored that he had been trying to resolve his estrangement from his son Maddox. However now Page Six has been pointed out that were the medical issues of their daughters that led to. A source pointed out to the said means that “their girls are ahead of all”.

As demonstrated in the speech he gave after collecting his first Oscarjust a few weeks. Brad did not forget what motivates you to wake up each day, their six children. “This is for my children that motivate all that I do”. Maddox, 18 years of age; Pax, 16, and Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 13 years old; and the twins Vinienne and Knox, 11-year-old continue to be the most important in the life of the performers, although they no longer are together, as they have proved again.

Loading the player…

What says Angelina Jolie of the departure of Maddox to the university?