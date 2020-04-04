Angelina Jolie On The Red Carpet: Beautiful, Smiling And In Good Shape [Photos]

Angelina Jolie (44) took part in a special Disney event – that day promoted the latest productions of the label, as well as their stars. Jolie, as you know, appeared in the box office hit “Maleficent”, and soon we will be able to watch her in the second part of the movie: “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil”. Together with Angelina, Elle Fanning plays the main roles in the production, which were also present at the event.

Jolie, as the only actress, focused on raw black. However, her expression wasn’t grim at all! Angelina laughed widely, joked, and felt very comfortable with her friends from the set. You can see immediately that the star is in a much better form than last time. She is still very slim, but she certainly doesn’t look unhealthy.

Angelina Jolie is currently working on the set of the film “Those Who Wish Me Dead” and the super-production of Marvel “Eternals”. Recently, she also shot a new advertisement for the Guerlain perfume in Paris, the brand of which she is the face. So he doesn’t complain about the lack of classes. However, despite the large amount of work, Jolie is increasingly meeting friends, and even – as reported by American media – is ready for a new relationship. Is the bad streak that the actress has experienced since parting with Brad Pitt in 2016, finally ended …?