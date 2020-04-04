Angelina Jolie took her daughters to see Cirque du Soleil and presented them to the cast

From the awards season 2020, Angelina Jolie has kept a very low profile, hence its visit to the Cirque du Soleil it is one of the first occasions in which can be seen at a public event this year. We have all the details of the walk of Jolie and her daughters Zahara and Vivienne —from 15 and 11 years respectively— visiting the spectacle of the circus in Los Angeles.

When you’re the child of Angelina Joliewatching a show means that not only what you see, but you’ll have full access to the backstage. After seeing the show, Volta, Cirque du Soleil, Zahara and Vivienne went to meet the cast and took a photo with all the artists. The star of Volta, Paola Fraschini, was the one who shared the photo of the time with Angelina Jolie, Zahara and Vivienne.

“Ok… I never thought I’d meet Angelina Jolie! She came to the show… What a soul so beautiful”, wrote the artist in a post by Instagram. In the photo,ngelina wears a monochromatic look in black with a dress slip-on in black and a trench coat on top. While the small Vivienne wears a hoodie and white Zahara brings an outfit black.

Jolie does not usually expose their children to the public life in the events and red carpets. But in the past year, Jolie took her daughters to the promotion of Maleficent: Mistress of Evil. During the premiere in London, Angelina came accompanied by their children, Knox, Zahara and Shiloh, and together they posed for the cameras.

“When your children have a certain age, you go through stages, and you want to make sure they are safe, and you want to make sure that they have certain values,” he told Extra in October. “And then tçu you get to a place where you’ve done a lot of that, and you feel that you are poor and you would also want to know the joy, and brings back a part of you that is fun and lively, and silly,” said the actress of 44 years on your learning in the upbringing of their children.